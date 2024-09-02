Monday, September 02, 2024
Interviews held for BZU sub-campus visiting faculty

September 02, 2024
LODHRAN   -  Interviews for the hiring of part-time visiting faculty were conducted at BZU, Sub-Campus, Lodhran.  A large number of candidates applied for the visiting posts and the Campus Part-time Hiring Committee, chaired by Campus Director Dr. Muhammad Shabbir Chaudhary, interviewed them.  The interview phase is a landmark that ensures the commitment of imparting quality education by ensuring the hiring of best quality teachers by the campus administration as per the policy of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah.  At the closing of the interviews, the campus director also shared his vision of producing qualified graduates through transparent and high quality delivery of education and further strengthening of the campus with collective efforts.

