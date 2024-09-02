It is impossible to negotiate with PTI: Defence minister

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Defence Kh Muhammad Asif said Sunday that for any meaningful dialogue to take place, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must seek an unconditional apology for orchestrating the events of May 9. Talking to a private news channel, he pointing towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stated that it was impossible to negotiate with a party engaged in activities that undermine the political process.

He said that the Prime Minister had repeatedly called for discussions and even proposed a Charter of Economy to address the country’s challenges.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had consistently emphasised the importance of dialogue for the restoration of politics, he added.

When asked about recent talks with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief and the ongoing reconciliation efforts, Kh Asif said that reconciliation has always been an important part of PML-N’s politics.

He acknowledged that Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman, being a seasoned politician, can play a pivotal role in the legislative process.