Monday, September 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

It is impossible to negotiate with PTI: Defence minister

It is impossible to negotiate with PTI: Defence minister
NEWS WIRE
September 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Top Stories

ISLAMABAD   -  Federal Minister for Defence Kh Muhammad Asif said Sunday that for any meaningful dialogue to take place, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must seek an unconditional apology for orchestrating the events of May 9. Talking to a private news channel, he pointing towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf stated that it was impossible to negotiate with a party engaged in activities that undermine the political process.

He said that the Prime Minister had repeatedly called for discussions and even proposed a Charter of Economy to address the country’s challenges.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had consistently emphasised the importance of dialogue for the restoration of politics, he added.

When asked about recent talks with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief and the ongoing reconciliation efforts, Kh Asif said that reconciliation has always been an important part of PML-N’s politics.

PM expresses satisfaction as inflation slows to 11pc in July

He acknowledged that Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman, being a seasoned politician, can play a pivotal role in the legislative process.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1725234100.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024