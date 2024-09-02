Kashmiris recall Geelani’s effort as continuous Jihad on his 3rd martyrdom day

Muzaffarabad - A protest rally was organised under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir to pay homage to the great Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his 3rd martyrdom anniversary. According to details, a large number of people from all segments of society participated in the rally named “Continuous Jihad” and chanted slogans inherited from Syed Ali Shah Geelani. The participants of the rally carried banners on which pictures of Geelani and his sayings were written. Speakers while addressing rally said Geelani was the founding leader of the Azadi Movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They said Geelani spent a large part of his life in the freedom struggle of Kashmir and fought an unprecedented struggle for the basic right of self-determination for the Kashmiri people. They maintained that Geelani even reached the remote areas of Kashmir and Jammu and organized the resistance movement. They said Shaheed Geelani always taught respect for people of all religions in the occupied state. “Geelani always demanded to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” they added. While talking about his lifetime struggle, speakers said he spent 12 years in Indian jails while last 11 years of his life under house arrest, but did not compromise on the Kashmir Freedom Movement. “Geelani started people’s revolution against Indian military occupation in every city and town of occupied valley”, they said. They also highlighted the point that veteran Kashmiri leader was an ardent supporter of Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan. After the Geelani’s martyrdom, restrictions on travel and internet were imposed in Occupied Kashmir and an FIR was registered against his family members for clothing his body with a Pakistani flag and for raising Kashmir freedom slogans. Protesters, at a rally, demanded the UNSC and other international organizations to play their role for the solution of Kashmir issue according to wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people. Rally was led by Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Shaukat Javed Mir, Raja Aftab Ahmad Khan, Raja Muhammad Arif Khan, Usman Ali Hashim, Chaudhry Muhammad Mushtaq, Qari Bilal Ahmad Farooqui, Ali Muhammad Butt, Abdul Hameed Lone, Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, Shakir-ul-Islam, Jahangir Khan, Raja Sajeed Khan, Qari Maqbool Rehman, Syed Asif Gillani, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Dr. Muhammad Manzoor and others.