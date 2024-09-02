Kathryn Bryce to Lead Scotland in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Scotland's star all-rounder will lead the Scottish women's cricket team into the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Bryce, who has been instrumental in Scotland's qualification for their maiden World Cup appearance, will be joined by a talented squad that includes her sister Sarah Bryce and experienced leg-spinner Abtaha Maqsood.

Head coach Craig Wallace is confident in his team's ability to compete at the highest level, praising their depth and match-winning capabilities. He believes the squad's recent success, including a 5-1 victory over the Netherlands in a tri-series, has prepared them well for the challenges ahead.

Scotland has been drawn into Group B alongside England, South Africa, West Indies, and Bangladesh. Wallace refuses to set limits on his team's ambitions, expressing his excitement and belief in their potential to achieve great things at the World Cup.