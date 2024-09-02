Monday, September 02, 2024
Kohat police arrest 52 suspects

APP
September 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KOHAT   -   The district police arrested 52 suspects and seized arms and narcotics during operations across various areas, including Cantt. City, Jangal Khel, KDA, Billi Tang, Muhammad Riaz Shaheed, Jarma, Lachi, Gumbat, Shakardara, and Thana Jawaki, according to DPO Mohammad Umar Khan.

Authorities recovered two Kalashnikovs, 14 pistols, one repeater, two rifles, 7.9 kilograms of hashish, and 700 grams of ice drug from the suspects.

Cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations and legal actions are underway.

APP

