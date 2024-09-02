Monday, September 02, 2024
KP confirms fourth Mpox case

Our Staff Reporter
September 02, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed that a fourth case of Monkeypox was reported from Peshawar. According to the spokesperson of the ministry, the affected person belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 47-year-old citizen was isolated on August 29 by Border Health Services staff based on symptoms, the spokesperson said. The affected person has come from the Gulf countries.

National Coordinator for Health Dr Mukhtar Bharath said that an effective screening system is working at all airports. He said that Pakistan has taken effective measures to prevent Mpox. He said that the federal capital and provinces are in close coordination. He said that the government is ensuring that all the necessary steps are taken on time. He said that the Ministry of Health is regularly monitoring the situation.  He said that the Ministry of Health and provincial governments are engaged in ensuring advance measures.

