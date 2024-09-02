Lifestyle Residency allotees await handing over of accommodations after 5 years

ISLAMABAD - Frustrated over prolonged delay of over five years in handing over the accommodations, the allottees of Lifestyle Residency located in G-13 have knocked at the door of the Prime Minister office for early completion of the project.

Despite the payment of the entire amount of Rs 5.5 million in 2019, the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGHEA) was unable to deliver the accommodation till now, said a letter written by the effectees of the project to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

According to the letter, the first payment by the allottees was made during 2012, but during lengthy 12 years not a single flat has been allotted to them.

We have applied in Lifestyle Residency through FGEHA. The contract of the project was awarded to EHFPRO named company launched in July 2016 by the then PML-N government, the allottees maintained. It was stated that the project was to be completed in 36 months (2019) on 16 acre govt owned land in G-13.

“Your kind attention is invited to the unfortunate delay by 5 years in spite of collecting Rs 16 billion from allottees due to loose governance of PTI government era and the project is hanging and we are helpless after depositing millions of rupees and hanged up mercilessly.”

Pointing towards the official stance on the development work on the project, the letter stated that in 2020 it was reported that 92% grey structure of 10 acre plot is completed which means that cost escalation will be nominal. It was further stated that the project is expected to be completed by the end of year 2020. In September 2022, it was categorically declared that the work was in full swing and was expected to be completed by December, 2022.

There is 10 to 12 years gap between the first payer (2012) and last (2022) and hence the logic of discrimination and cost escalation do not exist, said the letter.

Unfortunately the work is stopped for the last three years as the construction company has failed to deliver and there is no chance of it doing it in the near future and M/O Housing and FGEHA seems helpless, said the letter.

Due to spread of Covid-19, work was stopped for four months in 2020. Therefore, interference is required as the company could not deliver as promised and decisive action is required to hand over flats on date-wise seniority.

There are decisions of the Ombudsman which are to be honoured, the effectees said. The target dates to Islamabad High Court are not met which is also contempt of court. Therefore, it is prayed that to intervene in this state of affairs as the situation is stagnant for the last four years and mercy is required in this case and 8 to 12 years is long wait and huge loss. The flats may please be taken over by FGEHA and Ministry as the EHFPRO have left no legality or morality on any side.

The concerned authorities of FGEHA may please be directed for immediate action for possession of accommodations to allotess, the letter said.