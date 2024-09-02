MNA opens new emergency equipment for Rescue 1122

Dera ismail khan - Member National Assembly (MNA) Faisal Amin Gandapur inaugurated new emergency vehicles and equipment at the Rescue 1122 headquarters in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

Accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s Focal Person Kamran Shah, the MNA was welcomed by District Emergency Officer Eng Faseeh Ullah and Emergency Officer Noman Ullah Marwat. The inauguration included two fire vehicles, an ambulance with modern facilities, and two motorbikes.

During the visit, the district emergency officer briefed Gandapur on Rescue 1122’s current equipment and suggested further improvements. Gandapur praised the service’s performance and urged citizens to avoid making false calls, emphasizing the critical role of Rescue 1122 in emergencies.

He announced plans to establish a Rescue 1122 station to address issues in other tehsils, including Paharpur, Kulachi, and Daraban.