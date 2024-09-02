Mohsin Naqvi ensures free access for cricket fans at Champions Cup

LAHORE - PCB Chairman chaired a high-level meeting to finalize the arrangements for the upcoming Champions League Cup, set to take place at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad from September 12. The tournament promises to be a major spectacle, showcasing the best cricketing talent in Pakistan. Responding to the deep-rooted passion for cricket in Faisalabad, Chairman Naqvi announced that all matches, except the last four, will be open to the public at no cost. This initiative aims to attract large crowds and create an electrifying atmosphere throughout the tournament. “The residents of Faisalabad have a deep love for cricket, and after a long time, the best players of Pakistan will be seen in action in a major tournament in Faisalabad,” said Naqvi, highlighting the significance of the event for both the city and the sport. The PCB chairman emphasized the dual objective of the Champions League Cup: to uncover new cricketing talent and to reinforce the foundations of domestic cricket in Pakistan. He urged all involved to execute their responsibilities meticulously, ensuring the success of the tournament. “The Champions League Cup will not only bring forward new talent but will also strengthen domestic cricket. The entire team must work responsibly for the success of the Champions League Cup,” he remarked, underscoring the tournament’s importance to the future of Pakistani cricket. The meeting, held at the National Cricket Academy, was attended by key PCB officials, including Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, Chief Financial Officer Javed Murtaza, and other senior executives. During the briefing, it was confirmed that the fitness tests for the participating teams have been successfully completed, signaling readiness for the event.