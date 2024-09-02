Monday, September 02, 2024
Monkeys develop nicknames for each other, Study finds

Web Desk
5:46 PM | September 02, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

A new study published in Science has revealed that marmoset monkeys, like humans, use specific sounds to name each other. This groundbreaking discovery suggests that the ability to name others may be more widespread among social animals than previously thought.

Researchers from the David Omer Lab at Hebrew University in Jerusalem closely observed marmoset behavior and found that they use phee-calls to identify individual members of their group. This is a highly advanced cognitive ability that was previously believed to be unique to humans, dolphins, and elephants.

The study challenges the assumption that only humans and a few other species possess this complex social behavior. It highlights the fascinating ways in which animals communicate and interact within their social groups.

