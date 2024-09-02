Naqvi urges timely completion of Gaddafi Stadium upgradation ahead of Champions Trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman visited Gaddafi Stadium on Monday to assess the ongoing upgradation work. He urged the relevant authorities to ensure the project is completed within the designated timeline.

During a meeting at the FW O Campus Office, Naqvi instructed NESPAK to finalize and submit the necessary drawings to FW O as soon as possible. He emphasized the importance of completing the stadium's renovation before the Champions Trophy.

Naqvi also inspected the construction of an underground water tank and urged that the work be expedited. He highlighted the need for timely completion to prepare the stadium for upcoming events.

The Gaddafi Stadium upgradation project includes installing new floodlights, renovating dressing rooms, and increasing seating capacity. This initiative is part of the PCB's broader efforts to modernize cricket infrastructure in Pakistan ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to take place in Pakistan in February next year, with the PCB upgrading three venues: National Bank Stadium, Gaddafi Stadium, and Rawalpindi Stadium.