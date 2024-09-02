Nine dead, 1,346 injured in Punjab road accidents during last 24 hours

LAHORE - At least nine people were killed and 1,346 others injured in 1,257 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 570 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 776 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams. The data analysis showed that 694 drivers, 54 underage drivers, 161 pedestrians, and 500 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 256 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 285 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by Faisalabad with 83 accidents and 88 victims, and at third Multan with 80 accidents and 82 victims. According to the data, 1,199 motorbikes, 80 auto-rickshaws, 100 motorcars, 28 vans, three passenger buses, 17 trucks and 84 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.