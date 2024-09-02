Ombudsman office disposes of cases

BAHAWALPUR - Incharge, Federal Ombudsman Office, Bahawalpur, listened to complaints of applicants against different departments and issued directives. According to a press release issued here, Incharge, Federal Ombudsman Office, Bahawalpur, Dr. Zahid Malik heard applications filed against different departments, seeking relief. He issued directives on the applications pertaining to several departments including Passport Office, FBR, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Sui Gas, Pakistan Travel and Tourism, Pakistan Railways and others.

The press release concluded that the hearing was conducted on 30 applications, of them, 26 were disposed of. Further proceedings were underway.

WHO workshop

Under the auspices of the World Health Organization, a training workshop was held here at Sir Sadiq Muhammad Abbasi Civil Hospital Bahawalpur.

According to a press release issued here, the training workshop was held for capacity building of medical staff of the civil hospital. It was attended by medical staff including Medical Superintendent Dr. Muhammad Khan, doctors, paramedics and nurses. Lectures were delivered on “Vaccination of Preventable Diseases” by health experts.

Divsional Officer, WHO, Dr. Mufakkar Mian, WHO Officer, Dr. Meh Rose, Associate Professor Dr. Ms. Nosheen and Dr. Zakia delivered lectures on preventable diseases.