Monday, September 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ombudsman office disposes of cases

APP
September 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   Incharge, Federal Ombudsman Office, Bahawalpur, listened to complaints of applicants against different departments and issued directives. According to a press release issued here, Incharge, Federal Ombudsman Office, Bahawalpur, Dr. Zahid Malik heard applications filed against different departments, seeking relief. He issued directives on the applications pertaining to several departments including Passport Office, FBR, Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Sui Gas, Pakistan Travel and Tourism, Pakistan Railways and others.

The press release concluded that the hearing was conducted on 30 applications, of them, 26 were disposed of. Further proceedings were underway.

WHO workshop

Under the auspices of the World Health Organization, a training workshop was held here at Sir Sadiq Muhammad Abbasi Civil Hospital Bahawalpur.

PM expresses satisfaction as inflation slows to 11pc in July

According to a press release issued here, the training workshop was held for capacity building of medical staff of the civil hospital. It was attended by medical staff including Medical Superintendent Dr. Muhammad Khan, doctors, paramedics and nurses. Lectures were delivered on “Vaccination of Preventable Diseases” by health experts.

Divsional Officer, WHO, Dr. Mufakkar Mian, WHO Officer, Dr. Meh Rose, Associate Professor Dr. Ms. Nosheen and Dr. Zakia delivered  lectures on preventable diseases.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1725234100.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024