One martyred, two injured in Salarzai blast

BAJAUR - A man was killed and two others sustained injuries when a blast occurred at Gabar Cheena area of Tehsil Salarzai here on Sunday. According to police, the teams of Rescue1122 reached the site and provided first aid to the victims. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Khar where one of them identified as Rahimullah of Bhai Cheena succumbed to his injuries. The two others injured were identified as Fazal Hadi and Mohibullah residents of Bhai Cheena. The police were investigating the incident.