Over 2.8m consumers avail relief in Mepco

MULTAN - Chief Engineer Customer Services Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Syed Jawad Mansoor Shah said on Sunday that 2.86 million electricity consumers in the Mepco region were benefiting from the Punjab government’s relief package, which had offered a reduction of Rs 14 per unit. The package resulted in a total savings of Rs 11.93 billion being passed on to consumers in their electricity bills the region.

During August 2024, around 1.61 million consumers across 13 districts in South Punjab, who consumed between 201 and 500 units of electricity and received a relief of Rs 6.52 billion. Similarly, in September 2024, 1.26 million consumers are being provided with a discount of Rs 5.40 billion in their electricity bills, he maintained. Under the supervision of Mepco CEO Engineer Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid, the company canceled official holidays on Saturday and Sunday to expedite the printing and distribution of the discounted electricity bills. Efforts are being made to ensure the remaining bills are printed and delivered to consumers promptly.

Chief Engineer Syed Jawad Mansoor Shah also issued strict instructions to Superintending Engineers, Deputy Commercial Managers, Executive Engineers, Revenue Officers, and Sub-Divisional Officers to monitor the distribution of the relief package bills and ensure all eligible consumers receive their revised bills at their doorstep without any delay.

118,904 citizens get driving licences in Multan

About 118,904 citizens obtained driving licences during first eight months of the on-going year.

According to official sources, this increase is because of effective monitoring and management practices implemented by the Traffic Police, which have encouraged more residents to take responsibility for legalizing their driving status.

In previous years, there had been a noticeable lack of attention towards obtaining driving licences which resulted in a low number of citizens adhering to the legal requirements. However, the recent focus on streamlined procedures and heightened enforcement has reversed this trend.

The Traffic Police in Multan have worked diligently to make the process more accessible and efficient and it led to a marked increase in the number of licences issued.

According to official sources from the Traffic Police, 61,884 citizens were granted learner licences, which was an important first step for individuals starting their driving journey. These learner licences serve as temporary permits, allowing new drivers to gain practical experience on the road while under supervision. The remarkable number of learner licences issued reflects a growing awareness and adherence to road safety and legal requirements among the population, said official sources.

In addition to learner licences, 37,783 citizens secured their regular driving licences after successful completion of the necessary tests and procedures. This figure highlights the dedication of the residents of Multan to become fully licenced drivers.

The Traffic Police also facilitated 16,601 citizens in renewing their expired licences and this attitude demonstrated their commitment to maintaining up-to-date records. Besides this, 1,450 individuals were issued duplicate licences.

Officials from the Traffic Police expressed satisfaction with this upward trend and termed it a positive shift in the public’s attitude towards road safety and legal compliance. The sources described the increase in licence issuance as a “good gesture” by the people of Multan.

Regarding revenue, the Traffic Police department reported a collection of over Rs 200 million from the issuance and renewal of licences.