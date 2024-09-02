Pakistan ready to ‘work positively’ with any new US govt

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is prepared to ‘work positively’ with any new government that is elected after the November elections in the United States. Pakistan recently sent Rizwan Saeed Sheikh as the new ambassador to the US. In Washington, Ambassador Sheikh said he looked forward to contributing to cementing Pakistan-US bilateral ties to the best of his abilities. He also emphasized the significance of enhancing the frequency of high-level interaction, economic linkages and people-to-people contacts between the two countries. The 2024 US presidential elections are set to be held on November 5, 2024. The incumbent President, Joe Biden, a member of the Democratic Party, initially ran for re-election and became the party’s presumptive nominee, facing little opposition. However, Biden’s performance in the June 2024 presidential debate intensified concerns about his age and health, and led to calls within his party for him to leave the race. He withdrew on July 21 and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who became the party’s nominee on August 5. Harris selected Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, as her running mate. Biden’s withdrawal makes him the first eligible incumbent President since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 not to run for re-election, and the first to withdraw after securing enough delegates to win the nomination. Harris is the first nominee who did not participate in the primaries since Hubert Humphrey, also in 1968. The upcoming US presidential election is shaping up to be one of the most pivotal in recent memory, with significant consequences not only for the US but also for the global community.

In Pakistan, leaders are particularly attentive, reflecting on how a potential Harris or Donald Trump presidency might impact their relationship with the United States. Historically, Pakistan’s relations with the US have been complex and often fraught, particularly during Trump’s first term in office.

Under President Trump (2017-2021), the US-Pakistan bilateral relationship was marked by Washington’s strong focus on allegations of militant safe havens in Pakistan and dissatisfaction with Islamabad’s perceived lack of cooperation in addressing the Afghan Taliban issue.

These concerns led the Trump administration to cut off $ 1.3 billion in security assistance to Pakistan and suspend the long-standing military training programs for Pakistani officers at US academies, which had been a cornerstone of bilateral military relations for decades.

If Trump were to win the upcoming election, Pakistan could face a challenges. With the US military presence in Afghanistan now ended and limited bilateral security cooperation, a second Trump administration might reduce engagement with Pakistan.

Trump is also expected to adopt a more confrontational stance on trade and economic relations with China, including pushing back against Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This could place Pakistan’s cooperation with China, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), under increased scrutiny and pressure from Washington, potentially forcing Pakistan to navigate a delicate balance between the two powers. In contrast, a Harris presidency might maintain continuity with the current Biden administration’s approach to Pakistan, which has seen a stabilization of ties. Under Biden and Harris, Washington has refrained from obstructing Pakistan’s efforts to secure financial support from international institutions and has not pressured Pakistan on its relationship with China.

A Harris presidency is expected to adopt a more nuanced and balanced approach toward Pakistan, possibly offering continued opportunities for security cooperation and financial support.

The Biden administration has already requested $101 million in aid for Pakistan to combat terrorism and support economic reforms.

Pakistan however, does not have any favourites. Islamabad says it is prepared to work positively with any government elected by the US people.

“Of course every President has his/her priorities. We understand this. But Pakistan aims to have good ties with the US as we have a long history (of friendship). One a new President is elected, we will work with him/her,” said a senior Pakistani diplomat.

Another diplomat said Pakistan hoped to move forward with the US after the November elections. “Whosoever is elected is not our issue. Our concern is to have a long-term friendship with the US and that we hope to achieve. Our new Ambassador (to the US) will be aiming to bring the two sides even closer,” he maintained.