Pakistan rejects India’s misleading claims on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan unequivocally rejects any narrative, which suggests that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute has been or can be settled unilaterally.

Responding to media queries regarding the recent statement made on Jammu and Kashmir by India’s Minister for External Affairs, Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said such claims are not only misleading but dangerously delusional, as they blatantly disregard the on-ground realities.

She said Jammu and Kashmir dispute is an internationally recognized dispute that must be resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. She said resolution of this unresolved conflict is pivotal to peace and stability in South Asia.

The Spokesperson said India’s unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir cannot and will not change this reality. While Pakistan remains committed to diplomacy and dialogue, it will respond with unyielding resolve to any hostile actions.

She said true peace and stability in South Asia can only be achieved through a settlement in accordance with UNSC resolutions and inalienable rights of the Kashmiri people.

The spokesperson said Pakistan, therefore, calls on India to abandon its provocative rhetoric and baseless assertions about IIOJK, and to instead, engage in a meaningful dialogue for a just, peaceful, and lasting resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and for durable peace in South Asia.

The third martyrdom anniversary of veteran Hurriyat leader and the icon of the Kashmir resistance movement, Syed Ali Geelani was observed on Sunday.

Syed Ali Geelani passed away on September 1, 2021, while under house arrest at his residence in Srinagar, where he had been confined for over a decade.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called upon people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to visit the Hyderpora graveyard, where Syed Ali Geelani is buried to pay their respects to him.

The APHC’s call has been supported by all pro-freedom organizations. The APHC has also urged imams and khateebs to conduct special prayers for the veteran pro-freedom leader and other Kashmiri martyrs in mosques.

Additionally, the APHC has appealed to the Kashmiri diaspora to hold peaceful demonstrations worldwide to highlight the ongoing human rights abuses in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.