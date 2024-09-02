Partly cloudy forecast for Lahore

LAHORE - Partly cloudy, hot and humid weather was observed in Lahore on Sunday while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met Officials said that a weak monsoon current from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal was penetrating the upper parts of the country and it was likely to strengthen from today (evening/night) while a shallow westerly wave prevailed over northern parts the country. A fresh westerly wave was expected to approach upper parts of the country from today (evening/night).Met Officials predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was likely in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Northeast Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Isolated heavy falls may occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region during the evening/night.

Rainfall was recorded in some cities of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin and Turbat where the mercury reached 40°C while in Lahore it was 36.4°C and minimum was 26.8°C.