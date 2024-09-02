The Peterloo Massacre of 1819 was a tragic event in British history, occurring at St Peter’s Field in Manchester. Peaceful demonstrators, demanding parliamentary reform and suffrage expansion, were brutally suppressed by armed cavalry. The authorities’ violent response led to the deaths of at least 15 people and hundreds more injured. The massacre shocked the nation and sparked outrage, ultimately leading to calls for political change and increased awareness of social injustices. Despite initial attempts to downplay the event, it catalysed the push for democratic reform, paving the way for future advancements in workers’ rights and the extension of voting privileges.