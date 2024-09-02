Monday, September 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PIA raises wages of daily-wage employees

PIA raises wages of daily-wage employees
NEWS WIRE
September 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE (News Wire): The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced raise in wages of its daily-wage employees, believing the move would not only raise their morale but also jack up their productivity. As per the decision, the national flag carrier has increased the daily wages by Rs 5,000 with effect from July 1, 2024, taking the monthly salary up to Rs 37,000. The company has formally issued a notification in this regard.

This rise in pay scale is part of the broader scheme of PIA for improving the working conditions of its employees.

And enhancing the overall efficiency of operations.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1725247226.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024