Monday, September 02, 2024
PM to support flood-impacted communities as per federal govt’s capacity: Azam Nazeer Tarar

PM to support flood-impacted communities as per federal govt's capacity: Azam Nazeer Tarar
Web Desk
11:46 PM | September 02, 2024
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday announced that the prime minister was concerned about the communities impacted pluvial floods across the country and would support the affected masses as per the federal government’s budgetary capacity.

In response to the point of order of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto who demanded the federal government to pay attention to flood devastation amid recent monsoon heavy rains across the country especially in the provinces of Sindh and Balochistan and mull over some financial assistance to the communities bearing the burden of flood devastation.


Senator Azam Tarar said the flood rehabilitation and relief was the responsibility of the federal and provincial governments.

He added that the prime minister had established a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dashboard for round the clock data and timely alerts of the disasters in the prevailing monsoon rains.

He said the prime minister was receiving regular updates and was following up on the developing situation to take necessary timely decisions to protect the vulnerable communities.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1725247226.jpg

