Police file additional charges against Karsaz accident suspect

On Monday, Karachi police added an additional charge to the case against Natasha Danish, the suspect in the Karsaz accident.

Natasha Danish was initially charged with causing the deaths of 60-year-old Imran Arif and his daughter, Amna Arif, in an incident near Karsaz on August 19. At the time of the accident, she was reportedly traveling from her home in DHA Scheme-I to her in-laws’ residence, a journey of around 3-4 kilometers.

Investigators have now added Section 100 of the Motor Vehicle Act to the charges against her, a section that applies to driving while intoxicated. Last week, medical reports confirmed that Natasha was under the influence of methamphetamine (commonly known as crystal meth) at the time of the accident.

Currently, Natasha Danish is in judicial custody, as ordered by a Karachi East court. The incident, captured in CCTV footage, shows her SUV speeding down a service lane, colliding with a white vehicle and a motorbike before fatally striking 26-year-old Amna Arif and her father, Imran Arif.

According to police, after hitting the first two vehicles, Natasha attempted to flee but crashed into another motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of the father and daughter.