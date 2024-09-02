Power breakdown cripples life in Jati Taluka of Sujawal district for one week

SUJAWAL - The power suspension across Jati Taluka in district Sujawal has further exacerbated the hardships faced by the local population, who are still reeling from the effects of heavy rainfall. Business activities in Jati town and its adjoining areas have come to a grinding halt, causing huge financial losses for traders and small businessmen.

Local residents revealed that X-Ray and other facilities have been lying defunct at Taluka Hospital Jati for the past week due to the severe power outage. Moreover, the condition of patients arriving for treatment has been further aggravating.

When contacted, HESCO officials attributed the power suspension to intermittent rainfall and gusty winds, which led to the collapse of around 13 electric supply poles. They are facing challenges in mending the fault and restoring power supply in the coastline area of the district due to water accumulation in several areas.

Jati town, Begna, Rahriya, Sim stop, Hussainabad, Tarr Khowaja, Ghul Muhammad Baran, and other areas of district Sujawal have been facing power suspension for the past week. Businessmen, including Haji Ismaili Memon, Nazir Hussain, Shahezad Khoja, Ghulam Nabi Memon, and Amin Thaheem, disclosed that they have suffered huge economic losses. Additionally, routine consumer services at local banks have also been affected. They urged elected representatives to intervene and resolve the issue.