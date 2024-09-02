PTI wants dialogue with establishment: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Raoof Hasan on Sunday expressed the hope that the ongoing deadlock between the PTI and the Army will soon come to an end, claiming that it is in the best interest of the state.

The PTI spokesperson in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) on Sunday also said that his party’s doors are open for ‘dialogue with them.’

Hasan stressed the importance of initiating talks between the PTI and the army without further delay. He asserted that the path to political stability in Pakistan lies in recognising PTI. “Our position has always been that we want to engage with them.” In the interest of the state, it is imperative that PTI and the establishment engage in dialogue,” he said, adding that the party had not left any stone unturned to “end this stalemate”.

However, Raoof clarified, that the talks would be held within the ambit of the Constitution. “Instability will end, once all institutions start working within the limits of the Constitution,” he added.

On the other hand, reacting to media reports about an indirect dialogue with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan said Sunday that his party hadn’t offered any talks to the incumbent ruling party. “ The PTI neither offered to engage in talks [with the ruling party] nor sought any favours [from them],” Barrister Gohar said while speaking to a private TV channel. The PTI chairman added that only matters pertaining to the National Assembly were discussed during their meeting with NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.