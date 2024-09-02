Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif unveils smart classroom project at Kinnaird Girls High School

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Smart Classroom Project at the Government Kinnaird Girls High School, Empress Road, marking a significant milestone in the province's educational development.

The project, developed in partnership with Huawei, aims to revolutionize education in Punjab by integrating advanced technology into the classroom. This initiative is seen as a major step toward modernizing the education system, ensuring that students in government schools have access to the same quality of resources as those in top private institutions.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of the Smart Classroom Project, stating that the Punjab government is committed to elevating every government school to meet the standards of the best private schools. She highlighted that this initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance educational outcomes across the province by leveraging cutting-edge technology.

The Smart Classroom Project is expected to bring about a transformative change in the way education is delivered in Punjab, providing students with innovative tools and resources to enhance their learning experience.