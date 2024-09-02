Monday, September 02, 2024
Punjab police foil terrorist attack in Mianwali's Qabool Khel

10:39 AM | September 02, 2024
Punjab police successfully thwarted a terrorist attack in Mianwali’s Qabool Khel area late Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the Punjab police reported that a group of 12 to 14 terrorists, armed with rocket launchers and hand grenades, launched an assault on the Qabool Khel police checkpoint under the cover of darkness. However, the quick and robust response from the police forced the attackers to flee the scene.

The alertness and swift action of the officers stationed at the checkpoint were instrumental in preventing what could have been a devastating attack. Despite the intensity of the assault, only two officers sustained minor injuries during the incident.

In response to the attack, a search operation has been launched in the area to track down the fleeing terrorists.

Punjab Inspector General (IG) Usman Anwar praised the bravery and vigilance of the officers at the Qabool Khel checkpoint, commending them for their effective defense.

This is not the first time the Qabool Khel checkpoint has been targeted. On February 12, Mianwali police successfully repelled a similar attack in the same area. During that incident, terrorists equipped with rocket launchers and advanced weapons were spotted by thermal cameras near the checkpoint and at police stations in Ghazni and Shehbaz Khel in Lakki Marwat. The timely response by police officers in that attack also forced the terrorists to retreat, with no human casualties reported.

The latest attack highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by law enforcement in the region. Authorities are maintaining heightened vigilance to prevent further incidents.

