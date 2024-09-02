Rain-wind and thundershowers forecasted in upper Pakistan starting today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a weather alert for the upper regions of the country, predicting rain-wind and thundershowers from today (Monday). The change in weather is attributed to a moist current originating from the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan, coupled with a westerly wave likely to approach the western regions.

According to the PMD, the moderate to heavy rains anticipated over the next few days could pose risks in certain areas. In particular, vulnerable points in Kalat, Khuzdar, and Barkhan are at risk of landslides, while local nullahs and streams may experience increased water flows. The PMD has advised residents in these areas to exercise caution and stay updated with the latest weather information.

The forecasted weather conditions are expected to persist until Wednesday, potentially disrupting daily activities and travel in the affected regions. Authorities are on alert to manage any emergencies that may arise due to the expected rains and associated weather events.

Residents and travelers in the upper parts of Pakistan are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions, particularly in areas prone to landslides and flooding.