Rawalpindi to get digitised public transport system soon

Tahir Niaz
September 02, 2024
Rawalpindi   -  The garrison city of Rawalpindi will soon get a digitised public transport system, the first of its kind in the country.

A comprehensive strategy has been evolved for the digitisation of the transport system in Rawalpindi to further facilitate commuters and provide citizens with a comfortable travel experience. The project will also improve vehicle fitness level. According to the officials, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will develop the software for the first ever digital public transport system in Rawalpindi and a Punjab Transport Department team would visit the city today (September 2) to finalise the project.

Under the project, a control room would be established and an e-tag system will be installed at the Pir Wadhai Bus Terminal. This system will gather complete data of vehicles parked at the city’s main public sector bus terminal, including the vehicle’s registration number, vehicle colour, owner’s name, fitness certificate details, driver’s licence, route number, and tracking system.

All details of vehicles entering and leaving the bus terminal will be recorded in the control room. Only those vehicles that meet safety and service standards will be allowed to leave the bus terminal, ensuring road and passenger safety. 

The project has been designed on the pattern of transport system in modern cities around the globe as the country wants to benefit from the world modern transport transport trends. Upon the success of pilot project, it will be expanded to other cities in Punjab.

 

Citizens will also be able to lodge complaints online against any public and government transport service.

Tahir Niaz

