Monday, September 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rescue 1122 manages 576 emergencies in Abbottabad

APP
September 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

ABBOTTABAD   -   Rescue 1122 Abbottabad successfully managed 576 emergency situations during the month of August. This was disclosed in monthly performance report for the month of August 2024, released here on Sunday.

The monthly report reveals that Rescue 1122 received a total of 36,780 calls during the month. Among these, 20,765 calls were classified as unnecessary, and 15,439 were drop calls.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided crucial emergency services across a variety of incidents.

According to the monthly report, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided medical assistance during 51 road traffic accidents, 467 medical emergencies, 7 fire incidents, 38 other emergencies (recovery operations). During the month of August 5 people lost their lives in various incidents.

607 people were affected by these emergencies. Of these, 576 were rescued and given first aid before being shifted to the hospitals.

Famed 'spy' whale Hvaldimir found dead in Norway

Additionally, the referral ambulance service conducted 170 emergency transfers. Out of these, 167 patients were moved to hospitals within the district, while 3 patients were transferred to facilities outside the district for advanced treatment.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1725247226.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024