Ruet body to meet for Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (APP): Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over a meeting to sight the moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1446 AH at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday. Director General Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, will be responsible for coordination while technical assistance will be provided by Zain-ul-Abideen from the Ministry of Science and Technology, Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and Ghulam Murtaza from SUPARCO via telephone during the meeting.

Members of the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Islamabad, including Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naeemi, Mufti Abdul Salam Jalali, Maulana Abu Bakar Siddiq, Maulana Haroon Rashid Balakoti, Allama Sajjad Hussain Jawadi, Pir Muhammad Mumtaz Ahmed Zia Nizami, and other religious scholars will attend the meeting.

Zonal committees across the country will hold their meetings at their respective headquarters in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will announce the decision regarding the sighting of moon for Rabi-ul-Awwal 1446 AH.