Monday, September 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ruk Sindhi’s book launching ceremony held

APP
September 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  Writers and poets have said  efforts were being made to  spoil  the centuries old civilization and history of the Indus society through  false and illogical tactics. They expressed these views in a launching ceremony of a book’Growth of Indus Society’s civilization’ authored by eminent writer Ruk Sindhi here at Qasimabad business  forum hall on Sunday.

Presiding over the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Qazi Khadim said that the history of the sites was very vast which needs more exploration. Author of Book Ruk Sindhi said that I have taken a difficult literary work would complete it in stipulated time despite challenges. He said that since 30 years I have been working on the history of Sindh and his work was being lauded which was a matter of pride for him.

Writer Taj Joyo said that  Ruk Sindhi has keen interest in writing history of Sindh and motivating literary work of authors was the only way to  save Indus Society. Professor Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that Sindhu  Society wasis the essence of scientific research and author has mentioned all civilizations of the world in his book.

PM expresses satisfaction as inflation slows to 11pc in July

Nationalist leader Hashim Kosi said that the history was the memory of nations and water of Indus waa the cause of life. Story writer Abbas Korejo, researcher Shahnawaz Mahesar Qazi Maqsood,Khair Muhammad Ashiq Solangi, Juman Ansari ,Idrees Jatoi, Wafa Raza Chandio, Sattar Sarohi, Heman Chandani, Ghulam Mustafi.Abbasi, Dr. Aziz Thebe, Darya Khan Pirzadi, Gulshir Koreji, Saleem Chana, Shakir Aziz Setai, Raja Anwar, Qayyum Sarohi and others shared their views while Wahid Kandhro hosted the proceedings.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1725234100.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024