Ruk Sindhi’s book launching ceremony held

HYDERABAD - Writers and poets have said efforts were being made to spoil the centuries old civilization and history of the Indus society through false and illogical tactics. They expressed these views in a launching ceremony of a book’Growth of Indus Society’s civilization’ authored by eminent writer Ruk Sindhi here at Qasimabad business forum hall on Sunday.

Presiding over the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Qazi Khadim said that the history of the sites was very vast which needs more exploration. Author of Book Ruk Sindhi said that I have taken a difficult literary work would complete it in stipulated time despite challenges. He said that since 30 years I have been working on the history of Sindh and his work was being lauded which was a matter of pride for him.

Writer Taj Joyo said that Ruk Sindhi has keen interest in writing history of Sindh and motivating literary work of authors was the only way to save Indus Society. Professor Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that Sindhu Society wasis the essence of scientific research and author has mentioned all civilizations of the world in his book.

Nationalist leader Hashim Kosi said that the history was the memory of nations and water of Indus waa the cause of life. Story writer Abbas Korejo, researcher Shahnawaz Mahesar Qazi Maqsood,Khair Muhammad Ashiq Solangi, Juman Ansari ,Idrees Jatoi, Wafa Raza Chandio, Sattar Sarohi, Heman Chandani, Ghulam Mustafi.Abbasi, Dr. Aziz Thebe, Darya Khan Pirzadi, Gulshir Koreji, Saleem Chana, Shakir Aziz Setai, Raja Anwar, Qayyum Sarohi and others shared their views while Wahid Kandhro hosted the proceedings.