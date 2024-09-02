Salman Butt identifies key factors behind Babar’s recent struggles

LAHORE - Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has shed light on the reasons behind the recent scrutiny surrounding star batter Babar Azam. Speaking to a local sports channel, Butt, 39, pointed out two critical issues contributing to Babar’s struggles. Firstly, Butt emphasized that the team’s over-reliance on Babar has become a significant burden. “Babar is undoubtedly Pakistan’s best batter and the most consistent player of the decade. However, the problem arises when he faces difficulties. In the past, there were 4-5 other players who could step up and win matches, which covered up any individual shortcomings. Now, Babar is often the sole contributor, and when he doesn’t perform, it feels like the entire team is faltering,” Butt explained. Secondly, Butt highlighted flaws in player development as a contributing factor. He criticized the emphasis on power-hitting and aggressive shots, which has come at the expense of developing well-rounded, technically sound players. “The team is heavily focused on power-hitting rather than accumulating runs with proper technique. As a result, when Babar isn’t scoring, there’s no one else to fill the gap. This over-dependence has put immense pressure on him, and it’s clear that the lack of proper player development is hurting the team,” Butt added. Babar Azam’s recent performances in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh have been underwhelming, with scores of 22 in the first Test and 31 in the second innings so far. The mounting pressure on the white-ball skipper has sparked concerns, with Butt’s analysis shedding light on the underlying issues affecting both Babar and the team’s overall performance.