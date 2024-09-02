Seminar held to promote agriculture, ensure food security

PESHAWAR - The University of Agriculture, Peshawar, in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan), hosted a 2-day seminar titled “Promoting Agriculture Development and Food Security through Intellectual Property Rights.” The event aimed to emphasize the role of intellectual property (IP) in advancing agriculture and ensuring food security.

The seminar’s inaugural session was co-chaired by the university’s vice-chancellor, Dr. Jahan Bakhat, and IPO-Pakistan Chairperson Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil. The event was a joint effort between IPO-Pakistan and the university’s ORIC team, led by Professor Dr. Muhammad Arif. Representatives from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and Pakistan’s UN mission in Geneva also participated online.

During the seminar, the Secretary of Agriculture, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, underscored the significance of IP rights in boosting Pakistan’s economic development, particularly in agriculture. He highlighted ongoing efforts to register agricultural geographical indications (GIs) in KP and to modernize farm productivity.

Senator Nouman Wazir emphasized the essential role of academic and research institutions in enhancing the agriculture sector. He called for prioritizing IP protection to foster innovation and drive economic growth.

Ayub Zakori, President of the Industrialists’ Association of Peshawar, pointed out that IP assets are tangible assets crucial for economic development. He stressed the importance of protecting and promoting Pakistan’s IP rights.

Presentations were delivered by the IP technical team from IPO-Pakistan, including Mujtaba Kamal, Umme Salma, and Saifullah. They discussed various aspects of IP rights, focusing on how IP can promote Pakistan’s agricultural products and innovations, protect geographical indications, and preserve genetic resources and traditional knowledge.