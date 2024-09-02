Senate elects six new members to PAC representing all federating units, ICT

The Upper House of the Parliament on Monday unanimously elected six new members to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) ensuring representation of all federating units and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).



Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, and Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, during the third meeting of the 342nd session of the Senate, moved the motion under the Rule 172-F of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Senate demanding the House to elect the PAC membership of six members including Senators Shibli Faraz, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Saleem Mandviwalla, Afnan Ullah Khan, Mohsin Aziz and Fawzia Arshad.



The motion had also proposed that the House may authorize the Chairman Senate to make changes in the nominations of the PAC when deemed necessary.



The minister underlined that the nominations were selected by the chair after consultations with the relevant political parties present in the Senate.



Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani announced that the composition of the PAC was revised to accommodate representation from each province and the ICT.



“Accordingly, the PPPP has withdrawn its one candidature from Sindh and the PTI has withdrawn its one candidature from Punjab. Therefore, all the provinces and ICT have been covered,” he added.