Monday, September 02, 2024
Sindh government to plant forests on over 34,000 acres in Matiari and Jamshoro

Web Desk
4:49 PM | September 02, 2024
National

The Sindh government has announced plans to plant forests on more than 34,000 acres of land in the Matiari and Jamshoro districts as part of its efforts to combat climate change and environmental challenges.

The decision was taken during the 45th meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Board, chaired by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, in Karachi today.

In addition to this initiative, the meeting also approved reforestation projects covering 88,000 acres across several districts, including Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Nosheroferoz, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Larkana, and Sukkur. These efforts aim to enhance green cover and mitigate the impacts of climate change across the province.

