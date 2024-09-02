‘SMI Foundation Day’ ceremony to be held today

KARACHI - The 140th Foundation Day ceremony of Sindh Madressatul Islam will be held at the main building of the SMIU tomorrow (Monday). The ceremony will be started at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium at about 10:45 am. The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Sindh Madressatul Islam University, Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon, Deans of the Faculty, teachers, and students of the SMI/SMIU will participate in the 140th Foundation Day program. The video messages of students and alumni will be played while students’ activities will also be presented. The certificates among students will be distributed by the VC, while souvenirs will also be presented before the cake-cutting ceremony.