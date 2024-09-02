Monday, September 02, 2024
SSP Riffat Bukhari honored with global excellence award at IAWP conference

SSP Riffat Bukhari honored with global excellence award at IAWP conference
Web Desk
3:26 PM | September 02, 2024
SSP Riffat Bukhari of the Punjab Police has been honored with the Excellence in Performance Award by the International Association of Women Police (IAWP) in recognition of her exemplary service.

The award was presented at the 61st annual IAWP conference in Chicago, USA, where it is given annually to one female police officer globally for their exceptional contributions to the community.

SSP Bukhari, who is currently serving at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), was recognized for her significant work in enhancing women’s safety, implementing artificial intelligence, improving road safety measures, and advancing intelligent traffic management.

