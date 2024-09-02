Monday, September 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Suspected robber killed in police encounter

Suspected robber killed in police encounter
Web Desk
5:37 PM | September 02, 2024
Regional

A suspected robber who was involved in the brutal murder of a woman and her daughter during a robbery has been killed in a police encounter.

The accused, identified as Abdul Rehman, was shot dead by his accomplices while being taken to a location for evidence recovery.

Police said that Rehman's accomplices, who were hiding nearby, opened fire in an attempt to free him from police custody. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Rehman was tragically killed.

The suspected robber had previously committed a heinous crime in Chungi Amar Sidhu, where he killed a woman and raped her young daughter.

Tags:

Web Desk

Regional

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1725247226.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024