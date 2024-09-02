Suspected robber killed in police encounter

A suspected robber who was involved in the brutal murder of a woman and her daughter during a robbery has been killed in a police encounter.

The accused, identified as Abdul Rehman, was shot dead by his accomplices while being taken to a location for evidence recovery.

Police said that Rehman's accomplices, who were hiding nearby, opened fire in an attempt to free him from police custody. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Rehman was tragically killed.

The suspected robber had previously committed a heinous crime in Chungi Amar Sidhu, where he killed a woman and raped her young daughter.