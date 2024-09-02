The Door of Opportunities

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games has highlighted the global impact of athletics, marking a historic moment for Pakistan as Arshad Nadeem secured a gold medal in the javelin throw. This triumph opens the door to success for him and serves as a beacon of hope for many young and talented individuals, filling our hearts with immense pride and patriotism.

This milestone achievement underscores the need for government support to nurture talented youth who possess potential but lack resources and guidance. The recently introduced Youth Sports Festival is a commendable initiative, providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their capabilities and bring pride to the nation.

As we celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s victory, we recognise that patriotism can elevate an individual from being just a son or daughter of their parents to becoming a son or daughter of the nation. Let us continue to encourage and empower our youth to achieve greatness and make our country proud.

ADEEBA AFZAL,

Lahore.