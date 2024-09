DADU - The floodwaters claimed lives of three children in different localities of teshil Mehar of district Dadu, rescue sources said on Sunday. According to details, a minor girl and an 8-year-old child drowned in floodwaters in Shah Panju area. A nine-year-old child drowned to death in flooded Raes Canal near Mehar. Bodies of all three children were retrieved and handed over to heirs.