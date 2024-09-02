Monday, September 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Top seeds advance in Khawar Hyat Memorial Tennis Tournament

Top seeds advance in Khawar Hyat Memorial Tennis Tournament
Staff Reporter
September 02, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   Top seeds advanced in the Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Tournament, which continued in full swing at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex in Islamabad. In the men’s singles first round, top seed Aqeel Khan led the charge, defeating Kamran Maqbool 6-3, 6-3. Saqib Hayat followed suit with a hard-fought win over Salar Khan, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-2. Hamza Aasim overcame a first-set loss to beat Shehryar Anees 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, while Ahmed Babar dispatched Haider Ali Rizwan 6-4, 6-4. Other notable performances included Bilal Asim’s 6-1, 6-2 win over Ahtesham Humayun, and Hamza Roman’s straight-sets victory against Shahid Afridi, 7-6(4), 6-2. M Shoaib was dominant in his 6-1, 6-1 win over Rayan Khan, as was Yousaf Khalil, who advanced after Muhammad Ali retired at 6-2. In the remaining men’s singles matches, M Huzaifa Khan eased past Haziq Aasim 6-3, 6-1; Asad Zaman defeated Gibran ul Haq 6-4, 6-1; Ahmad Nael Qureshi blanked Uzair Khan 6-0, 6-0; Muzammil Murtaza won against Murtaza Hussain 6-1, 6-2; and Shahzad Khan secured a 6-1, 6-1 win over Syed Nofil Kaleem. In a closely contested match, Abdullah Adnan edged out M. Talha Khan 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, while Barkatullah defeated Sami Zeb Khan 6-2, 7-5, and Mudassir Murtaza cruised past Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-1, 6-1. In the boys’ U18 singles first round, Haider Ali Rizwan downed Haziq Areejo 6-0, 6-2 win while in the boys’ U14 category, Anis Khan, M. Shayan Afridi, and Muhammad Aayan also advanced.

40 cops punished

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1725165439.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024