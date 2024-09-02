Top seeds advance in Khawar Hyat Memorial Tennis Tournament

LAHORE - Top seeds advanced in the Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Tournament, which continued in full swing at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex in Islamabad. In the men’s singles first round, top seed Aqeel Khan led the charge, defeating Kamran Maqbool 6-3, 6-3. Saqib Hayat followed suit with a hard-fought win over Salar Khan, 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-2. Hamza Aasim overcame a first-set loss to beat Shehryar Anees 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, while Ahmed Babar dispatched Haider Ali Rizwan 6-4, 6-4. Other notable performances included Bilal Asim’s 6-1, 6-2 win over Ahtesham Humayun, and Hamza Roman’s straight-sets victory against Shahid Afridi, 7-6(4), 6-2. M Shoaib was dominant in his 6-1, 6-1 win over Rayan Khan, as was Yousaf Khalil, who advanced after Muhammad Ali retired at 6-2. In the remaining men’s singles matches, M Huzaifa Khan eased past Haziq Aasim 6-3, 6-1; Asad Zaman defeated Gibran ul Haq 6-4, 6-1; Ahmad Nael Qureshi blanked Uzair Khan 6-0, 6-0; Muzammil Murtaza won against Murtaza Hussain 6-1, 6-2; and Shahzad Khan secured a 6-1, 6-1 win over Syed Nofil Kaleem. In a closely contested match, Abdullah Adnan edged out M. Talha Khan 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, while Barkatullah defeated Sami Zeb Khan 6-2, 7-5, and Mudassir Murtaza cruised past Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-1, 6-1. In the boys’ U18 singles first round, Haider Ali Rizwan downed Haziq Areejo 6-0, 6-2 win while in the boys’ U14 category, Anis Khan, M. Shayan Afridi, and Muhammad Aayan also advanced.