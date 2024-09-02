Monday, September 02, 2024
Two injured in Quetta grenade attack

News Desk
September 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, National, Quetta

QUETTA   -   At least two bystanders were injured on Sunday in a grenade attack on a security checkpoint in Quetta’s Chaman Phatak area, according police officials. Superintendent of Police (City) Azhar Shah told reporters that the injured were taken to Civil Hospital, adding that police and CTD cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects threw a grenade at the checkpost, but it fell outside and exploded. SP Shah also said Safe City cameras are being employed to trace the suspects. Balochistan Health Department Spokesman Dr Waseem Baig confirmed that both the victims, Osama and Ghulam Hussain, were out of danger and receiving medical aid.

News Desk

