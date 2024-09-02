Two persons injured in roof collapse

MULTAN - Two persons were injured after roof of an under construction godown collapsed near 17 Kassi Budhla Santt road here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, the roof of an under construction godown of a rice factory suddenly fell down and two persons were buried under the debris. Upon receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.

The teams recovered the injured persons and shifted them to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Adnan s/o Muhammad Rafiq and Ahmad Faraz.