Monday, September 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two persons injured in roof collapse

APP
September 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN    -  Two persons were injured after roof of an under construction godown collapsed near 17 Kassi Budhla Santt road here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, the roof of an under construction godown of a rice factory suddenly fell down and two persons were buried under the debris. Upon receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.

The teams recovered the injured persons and shifted them to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Adnan s/o Muhammad Rafiq and Ahmad Faraz.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1725165439.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024