UK suspends 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel

Anadolu
10:16 PM | September 02, 2024
International

The UK has suspended 30 arms export licenses to Israel after a review, Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced on Monday. 

During a speech in parliament, Lammy said that the decision comes following a review of export licenses for UK arms which found there was a "clear risk" that they would be used in a way that could breach international law.

"Facing a conflict such as this, it is this government's legal duty to review Britain's export licenses," said Lammy.

Around 30 of 350 licenses will be suspended, he noted, however adding: "This is not a blanket ban, this is not an arms embargo."

The British government has been under fire over continuing arms export licenses to Israel.

In June, the Department for Business and Trade said the UK has issued 108 arms export licenses to Israel since Oct. 7 – when the Gaza conflict began – while over 300 licenses were still active, according to the data before Monday's decision.

