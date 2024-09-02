WhatsApp testing voice chat mode and GIPHY sticker search

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is introducing new features to enhance user communication and experience with Meta AI.

In addition to the existing text-based interaction, WhatsApp is now testing a voice chat mode that allows users to communicate hands-free.

Users will be able to choose from a variety of voice options and interact with Meta AI using voice commands.

This feature is expected to make conversations more natural and engaging. Additionally, WhatsApp is working on integrating GIPHY sticker search, making it easier for users to find and use relevant stickers to express their emotions in chats.