Women varsities sign MoU for academic cooperation

Peshawar - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Women University Swabi and Women University Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Bagh, to enhance academic cooperation and opportunities for students and faculty members.

The agreement was signed at the Bagh campus by Dr. Ome Kalsoom, Director QEC & ORIC from Women University Swabi, and Dr. Sania Zahir Ali, Director Academics from Women University AJK.

The partnership aims to encourage joint research activities, academic exchanges, and internships, enriching the learning experiences of both students and scholars. The universities have agreed to share academic resources, co-sponsor seminars, and collaborate on research and industry-related projects.

Additionally, the MoU includes provisions for the exchange of faculty, publications, and technical expertise, setting the stage for advancing academic excellence and contributing to the development of higher education through collaborative efforts.