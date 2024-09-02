Zohaib Khan conferred first IT Icon award

Karachi - Chairman P@SHA Muhammad Zohaib Khan has been conferred the first IT Icon Award by Ecommerce Gateway for his valuable services to the local industry. State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima presented him the award at the inaugural session of the 25th ITCN Asia.

Zohaib Khan has been serving the IT association for the past 15 years in different capacities, including chairman, vice chairman, and member of the central executive committee.

During his tenure as the chairman, the country achieved the highest ever export earnings of over $3.2 billion in FY24, and Pakistan hosted the APICTA Awards for the first time in 2023 for regional economies. He led the IT industry to achieve various milestones, such as IT export awards, tax incentives at the federal and provincial levels, 50 percent retention of foreign exchange facilities in bank accounts, and the formation of Tech Destination Pakistan in collaboration with policymakers and a private bank. He revamped the secretariat of P@SHA and its research and development units.