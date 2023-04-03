Share:

LAHORE - The 1st Rumanza Open Golf Championship, held at the Sir Nick Faldodesigned signature golf course in DHA Multan, was a five-day extravaganza of top-notch golf playing activity that took place at the beginning of March.

The championship brought out the best of the national golf stars as they competed with ardent zeal and enthusiasm. Spread over 270 acres, the Rumanza Golf Course boasts three distinct zones: the desert, wetland, and woodland zones, which have captivated not only locals but also visitors from major golf centers across the country, including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Peshawar. Even foreign visitors to Multan, including the English cricket team, were drawn to this golfing gem. The lush green meadows, fruit-filled orchards, classy fairways, and 51 Eco Bunkers of Rumanza Golf Course dazzled the players, leaving an indelible impression on their golfing experience. The historic city of Multan, already known as a major cultural and economic center of Southern Punjab, has now become an international golfing center, with links to 200 top golf courses worldwide.

The grand championship at Rumanza played host to lady golfers, veterans above 70 years of age, senior amateurs, senior professionals, junior professionals, merited amateurs with a handicap of nine and below, and 100 super golf professionals who were motivated to compete on this magnificent and technically demanding 18-hole golf course. The championship became a model event for young Ahmed Baig, the brand ambassador for Rumanza, who emerged as the player of the tournament. He led every round and had a five-stroke lead when the final eighteen holes began. His spectacular performance earned him a resounding victory, playing within his immense capabilities and cruising home in unruffled style. He faced tough competition from established champions like Shabbir Iqbal, M Munir, and Matloob Ahmed, but he remained unflappable and determined.

The tournament was wellorganized and showcased some outstanding novelties, including a GEO Certification, making it the first golf course in South Asia to achieve this. The golf course was developed by renowned international architects, with worldwide golfing affiliations, and also featured eco bunkers and a comprehensive golf lighting system. The eligible golf professionals were drawn to the huge cash-laden purse of Rs. 12 million and an alluring car for a hole-in-one.

The championship was a game-changer for young and aspiring golf professionals, as it enhanced their reputation and enabled them to showcase their talent. Minhaj Maqsood, M Shahzad, Salman Jehangir, Qasim Ali Khan, and Saad Habib, who is only sixteen years old, all exhibited exemplary resoluteness and made a strong impression, indicating their potential to bloom.

The management at Rumanza plans to continue making the golf course a place of excellence for golfing activity in the months to come. Brig Fayyaz Ahmed Sial, Col M Anwar Tarrar, Tournament Director, Samuel Humphery, General Manager, and Col Habib, DHA Project Secretary, deserve all the credit for organizing this grand event, which has enabled the national golf stars to shine on an international platform. Overall, the 1st Rumanza Open Golf Championship showcased Pakistan’s rising golf stars and cemented Rumanza Golf Course’s reputation as a premier international golf destination.