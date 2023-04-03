Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) expelled the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) from its Governing Board with immediate effect after the approval of Federal Minister of InterProvincial Coordination (IPC). The decision to withdraw the nomination of the President/Secretary Athletics Federation of Pakistan from the PSB Governing Board was taken under the constitutional powers conferred under sub-rule 1 (f) and sub rule 3 of the rule 5 of the constitution of the PSB 2022.

On the other hand, IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari has called a meeting of the PSB Governing Board on April 7, in which important decisions are expected. It is not yet clear as to which federation will now replace the AFP on the PSB Board.