In Rule of Law Convention held in Islamabad on Monday, Senator Aitzaz Ahsan made some bold statements regarding former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the caretaker government's role in holding elections.

According to Mr Ahsan, Mr Sharif was a fugitive and convicted criminal who had been living in London for the past four years after deceiving the court.

He went on to claim that nobody in the world received as much relief as Mr Sharif did.

Mr Ahsan also criticized the caretaker government, stating that their term was limited to 90 days and their primary responsibility was to hold elections within that time frame.

He alleged that the government was attempting to extend the date of elections beyond the constitutional limit.

The legal expert also made allegations against Ishaq Dar, claiming that his assets were in dollars and that a rise in the value of the dollar would benefit Dar but prove disastrous for Pakistan.

Mr Ahsan didn't stop there, claiming that Mr Sharif thinks the nation is stupid and that he attacked the Supreme Court in 1997.

He even brought up a tape of Shehbaz Sharif discussing how many punishments should be given to Asif Zardari, with no denial from Shebaz Sharif party to date.

Mr Ahsan emphasized that despite the bold allegations, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial was standing firm and that the nation supports him.